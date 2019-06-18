In a series that ended with four wins and one loss, South Beau All-Stars won the 2019 West Sub-District Majors Championship in Dequincy.

Taking second place was Vernon American with a 3-2 series for the tournament.

In the 2019 East Sub-District Super 10’s played in Pine Prairie, Ville Platte All-Stars won first place with a perfect 4-0 game streak with Oakdale All-Stars coming in second place finishing with a 3-1 series.

The 2019 West Sub-District Super 10’s tournament in Leesville will continue this week due to the weather on Sunday. The winner of their tournament will be announced in Friday’s edition.