If you’re looking for great entertainment, good food and family fun, look no further than the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk FreedomFest, slated for June 22 at 5 p.m. on the installation’s Headquarters Field. The event is free and open to the public and features fireworks, food vendors, a salute to the nation, static displays and musical guests Lady Antebellum and Everette.

Since teaming up in 2006, Lady Antebellum has had nine No. 1 singles on the country charts. They have won seven Grammy awards including both Record and Song of the Year in 2010.

There is no on-site parking, but shuttles begin running at 4:30 p.m.

Parking for non-Department of Defense ID cardholders will be at Honor Field on La. Hwy 10. Directional signs from both north and south on U.S. Hwy 171 will direct you to designated shuttle bus parking. Honor Field is about 2 miles once you turn on to La. Hwy 10 from U.S. Hwy 171.

Military police will be on-site to assist with parking and loading the correct shuttle bus. Shuttle buses are air-conditioned. Please have a government or state issued ID card when you arrive at Honor Field for anyone over the age of 16. All persons entering a federal installation are subject to search.

If you need handicapped parking, use Fort Polk’s main gate off of U.S. Hwy 171. Limited handicapped parking will be on-site at Headquarters Field. All shuttle bus locations will have handicapped parking available.

DoD ID cardholders can access Fort Polk from any gate. You will be directed to the nearest shuttle bus parking lot: Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital, Allen Memorial Library/Education Center, Fort Polk Commissary/Exchange and the Mission Training Center.

Items that can be brought include: Blankets, lawn chairs, cash (ATMs will be on-site), sunscreen, strollers and small insulated cooler for infant formula or water and diaper bags.

Prohibited items include: Pets, tents, canopies, coolers, outside food or beverages, alcohol, glass bottles, weapons, video cameras, backpacks or large bags, professional cameras with telephoto lenses and personal fireworks.

For more information, to include maps of parking areas and biographies on Lady Antebellum and Everette, visit the JRTC and Fort Polk website at https://home.army.mil/polk/ and click on the blue banner announcing FreedomFest 2019 or call 531-1959.