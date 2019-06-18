With such strong play coming from the parish, a grand total of 24 area players made the All-District 5-5A first and second teams.

It's pretty much a guarantee that every year, the three Ascension Parish teams in District 5-5A will have successful seasons that culminate in playoff runs, and more often than not, they make a little noise once the postseason begins.

Not a whole lot changed in 2019. Dutchtown, East Ascension and St. Amant all made the playoffs this season, and two of the three teams reached the second round.

Dutchtown had the most selections with 10.

Coming off of their first state quarterfinal run in four years, the Griffins went 21-12 during the regular season and earned the No. 13 seed in the Class 5A playoffs.

This awarded them a first-round game against parish rival East Ascension, a team they beat just a few weeks earlier. But this time around, the Spartans ended their season with a 3-1 victory.

Four of Dutchtown's all-district selections made the first team. Two of these players were Delgado signees in senior shortstop Brayden Caskey and senior utility player Will Reed. Reed split time as pitcher and third-baseman.

Their final two first-team selections were juniors Jesse Miller (pitcher) and Cohen Parent (outfielder).

Making the second team for Dutchtown were: senior utility players Zach Braud and LaMarcus Jones, senior outfielder Dalton Barbier, senior infielder Trey Martin, junior pitcher Brock Barthelemy and junior catcher Landon Manson.

East Ascension was right behind Dutchtown with nine All-District 5-5A selections. They led the parish with five first-teamers.

Under second-year head coach Kade Keowen, the Spartans had one of their most successful seasons in recent memory.

East Ascension began the year in a 3-10 hole, losing six one-run games in that span. However, they bounced back in a huge way, going 18-4 in their final 22 regular-season contests.

This included an 8-2 run in District 5-5A, allowing them to finish as the league runner-up. They handed district champion Catholic their lone league loss.

In the playoffs, East Ascension upset parish rival Dutchtown in the opening round. It was the program's first postseason victory since 2014.

They went on to the second round of the playoffs, but their journey ended there. They were swept by fourth-seeded Zachary.

Senior pitcher Blaise Foote was a first-team selection, along with fellow senior Grant Griffin. The infielder is a Nunez Community College signee.

The other three Spartans to make the first team were sophomore outfielder Kael Babin, catcher Jacob Falgoust and utility player Carter Gautreau.

East Ascension had four more selections on the second team. They were: pitcher Chance Simmons, infielder Garrett Leeper, outfielder Beau Landry and utility player Blake Peterson.

St. Amant had a down season record wise, but the Gators still found a way to win a first-round playoff game.

St. Amant finished the regular season with a 16-16 mark. In the opening round of the postseason, they had to go on the road to face seventh-seeded Lafayette.

The Gators came away with a 6-5 upset victory. It marked the fourth straight season in which they won at least one playoff game.

They went to the second round, where they were swept by 10th-seeded Destrehan.

St. Amant had five all-district selections. Two made the first team. They were infielder Trey Webb and utility player Reese Lipoma.

Making the second team for the Gators were pitcher Teddy Webb, catcher Brock Bourgeois and outfielder Lathan Bourgeois.