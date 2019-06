Compiled by O. CHIP ROBINSON | Staff Reporter | orobinson@beauregarddailynews.net



Here is this weeks list of events happening in Beauregard and Vernon Parishes, and on Fort Polk. If you have an event coming up and you would like it added to the calendar, email it to orobinson@beauregarddailynews.net.

BEAUREGARD PARISH

Thursday, June 20

Summer Art Camp, Grades 1-3, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

VBS, First United Methodist Church, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Beginner Watercolor Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

Music Camp, Ages 2-3, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

Summer Art Camp, Grades 4-6, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 12:30PM-3PM

Friday, June 21

Summer Art Camp, Grades 1-3, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

VBS, First United Methodist Church, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Beginner Watercolor Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

Music Camp, Ages 2-3, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

Summer Art Camp, Grades 4-6, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 12:30PM-3PM

Saturday, June 22

Dollar Zoo Day, Alexandria Zoological Park, 10AM-4PM

Doggy Fun Day, Beauregard Parish Animal Shelter, DeRidder 10AM

Beauregard Watermelon Festival Pageant, Fairgrounds 10AM-6PM

Beginner Watercolor Art Class, RealArt DeRidder Gallery, 11AM-3PM

Music Camp, Ages 6-9, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

Gyth Rigdon, Crying Eagle Brewing, Lake Charles 6PM

Sunday, June 23

VBS, Temple Baptist Church, DeRidder

Music Camp, Ages 6-9, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

VBS, Open Door Baptist Church, Ragley, 5:30PM-8PM

Family Fun Night, West Park Pool, DeRidder, 6PM-8PM

Monday, June 24

VBS, Unity Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Temple Baptist Church, DeRidder

VBS, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-12AM

VBS, Grades 1-5, Texas Avenue Baptist Church, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

Preschool Day Camp, First Baptist Church, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 6-9, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

VBS, Open Door Baptist Church, Ragley, 5:30PM-8PM

VBS, Hopewell Community Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Diamond Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-9PM

Tuesday, June 25

VBS, Unity Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Temple Baptist Church, DeRidder

VBS, Grades 1-5, Texas Avenue Baptist Church, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

VBS, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-12AM

Preschool Day Camp, First Baptist Church, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 6-9, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

Fast & Furious Barrel Series, Covered Arena, DeRidder 4:30PM-10PM

VBS, Open Door Baptist Church, Ragley, 5:30PM-8PM

VBS, Hopewell Community Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Diamond Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-9PM

Wednesday, June 26

VBS, Temple Baptist Church, DeRidder

DeRidder High School Football Camp, Cecil Doyle Stadium, DeRidder 8:15AM-12PM

VBS, Grades 1-5, Texas Avenue Baptist Church, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

VBS, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-12AM

Dragonette Danceline Camp, DeRidder High School Gym, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Preschool Day Camp, First Baptist Church, DeRidder 9AM-12PM

Music Camp, Ages 6-9, Front Porch Pickin, DeRidder 11AM-3PM

VBS, Open Door Baptist Church, Ragley, 5:30PM-8PM

VBS, Norris Memorial COGIC, DeRidder 6PM-8PM

VBS, Unity Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Pilgrim Nazarene Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Hopewell Community Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

VBS, Diamond Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-9PM

VERNON PARISH

Thursday, June 20

B3 Future Vet Camp, Civitan Building, Leesville Fairgrounds, Leeville 9AM-12PM

Summer Camp: I Want to be an Artist, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM 12PM

Yoga & Mimosas Thursdays, Serendipity Lounge, Leesville 6PM

Kickboxing, Crossfit Leesville, Leesville 6:15PM-7PM

Friday, June 21

B3 Future Vet Camp, Civitan Building, Leesville Fairgrounds, Leeville 9AM-12PM

Summer Camp: I Want to be an Artist, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

Summer Wasted Paint Party, Smokin’ Jo’s BBQ, Leesville 7PM-10PM

Saturday, June22

Leesville Cars & Coffee, Christian Living Fellowship, Leesville 8AM-11AM

Juneteenth Family and Friends Day, MLK Community Center, Leesville 10AM-3PM

Dollar Zoo Day, Alexandria Zoological Park, 10AM-4PM

Gyth Rigdon, Crying Eagle Brewing, Lake Charles 6PM

Sunday, June 23

VBS Kick-off, Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 5PM

Monday, June 24

VBS, Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 6PM-9PM

Tuesday, June 25

Youth Tennis Camp (ages 9-10), Municipal Golf Course, Leesville 8:30AM-12:30PM

Junior Engineer’s Camp, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

VBS, Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 6PM-9PM

Wednesday, June 26

Youth Tennis Camp (ages 9-10), Municipal Golf Course, Leesville 8:30AM-12:30PM

Junior Engineer’s Camp, TREE House Children’s Museum, Alexandria 9AM-12PM

Storytime, Vernon Parish Library, Leesville 10:15AM-11:15AM

VBS, Pine Hill Baptist Church, Leesville 6PM-9PM

FORT POLK

Thursday, June 20

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

MST Science Week, CYS, Fort Polk 1PM-7PM

Music Together, CYS, Fort Polk 5:30PM-6:30PM

Friday, June 21

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

MST Science Week, CYS, Fort Polk 1PM-8PM

Saturday, June 22

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

Dollar Zoo Day, Alexandria Zoological Park 10AM-4PM

Pizza & Bowling for Pennies, Strike Zone Bowling Center, Fort Polk 12PM-3PM

FreedomFest, Headquarters Field 5PM

Gyth Rigdon, Crying Eagle Brewing, Lake Charles 6PM

Sunday, June 23

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

Monday, June 24

B3 Gross Out Crazy Chemistry, NSU, Fort Polk 9AM-12PM

Parent & Child Gymnastics, Youth Gym 10AM-11AM

B3 LEGO Engineering and Robotics, NSU, Fort Polk 1PM-4PM

Tuesday, June 25

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

B3 Gross Out Crazy Chemistry, NSU, Fort Polk 9AM-12PM

Spouse Hiring Fair, Bldg. 2070, Fort Polk 10AM-1PM

Arts & Crafts Event, Main Exchange 10AM-4PM

Story Time, Allen Memorial Library 11AM-12PM

B3 LEGO Engineering and Robotics, NSU, Fort Polk 1PM-4PM

Summer Golf Scramble, Warrior Hills Golf Course, Fort Polk 5:30PM

Wednesday, June 26

Summer Swim Lessons, Fort Polk (337) 378-3237

B3 Gross Out Crazy Chemistry, NSU, Fort Polk 9AM-12PM

Music Together, CYS, Fort Polk 10AM-11Am

B3 LEGO Engineering and Robotics, NSU, Fort Polk 1PM-4PM

Wing it Wednesday, Strike Zone Bowling Center 4PM-8PM

Legos at the Library, Allen Memorial Library, Fort Polk 4:30PM