A tanker ship got a little too close and actually struck a portion of the Sunshine Bridge on Sunday, causing another complete shutdown for just over two hours.

The vessel, owned by Dank Silver Maritime Transportation Company Limited left Burnside, La. around 1:30 and then collided with the bridge. The bridge reopened just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. DOTD announced its reopening on Twitter.

The bridge is still not fully opened from the October crash when a Marquette Transportation barge carrying a crane damaged the underside of the southwest portion.