In the mid-morning hours of Sunday, June 9, a motorist notified the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Department that a jogger running along the road found a deceased body in a brushy along Hwy 171 near Hawthorne Road.

Earlier this week the body has been identified as thirty-four-year-old Joshua Bond.

It has been reported that Bond was from New Llano but in the last several months he had been know bounce from residence to residence, occasionally staying with family members.

In October 2018 Bond was arrested by the Leesville Police Department for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of schedule II narcotics.

Most recently, on April 9, 2019, Bond was arrested by the Leesville Police Department for disturbing the peace and was released on April 24.

Detective Rhonda Jordan with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office said VPSO is awaiting the pathology report to determine the cause of death.

The Vernon Parish Coroner's Office stated that they cannot comment on the cause of death at this time because it is an active investigation.