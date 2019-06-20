The final two games of the West Sub-District Tournament were played this week in Leesville.

DeRidder All-Stars were crowned 2019 West Sub-District Super 10’s Tournament Champions and Vernon Central All-Stars came in second place.

Up next for Louisiana Dixie Youth Baseball District VII will be the West District Tournaments.

Starting Thursday, June 20 through Sunday, June 23 All-Stars T-Ball will play in Ville Platte and the All-Stars 8U teams will take to the fields in South Beauregard.

The All-Stars 7U teams will begin playing in Ville Platte on Friday, June 21 through Sunday, June 23.

Team parents and coaches are asked that if you have a team photo or action shots you would like to see in the paper, please submit them to orobinson@beauregarddailynews.net.

We are especially interested in team photos of tournament winners.