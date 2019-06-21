Newly elected Commander of Leesville VFW Post 3106, retired SFC Olen Ice, recently learned about the summer breakfast and lunch program operated by the MLK Center and wanted to do something to help.

“We’re helping out this community because the kids need it,” Ice said.

Ice delivered a $1,000 donation from Leesville VFW Post #3106 to the MLK Center to help fund them through this summer and he hopes they will be able to help the MLK Center out next year as well.

In addition to the VFW donation, Kevin Wenthe, Treasurer of Leesville DAV P0st #20 also delivered a check in the amount of $1,000 to MLK Center Director LeRoy Stokes.

Stokes explained that the MLK Center has been operating a summer breakfast and lunch program for the past twenty-three years.

It has been funded by the City of Leesville and on occasion, the center has been forced to make a few cutbacks to help with the costs.

The cost for the center to provide breakfast and lunch for anywhere from 90-130 kids Monday through Friday for approximately six weeks is roughly $5,000. Any donations they receive to offset the city costs is greatly appreciated.

The summer breakfast and lunch program started June 10 and will continue until July 26. They begin serving breakfast at 8 a.m. and then serve lunch at 1 p.m.

In addition to feeding area children during the summer, the MLK Center also provides arts and crafts activities and other recreational opportunities to keep the older kids off the streets.

One other donation made to the MLK Center came from Leesville VFW Post #3106 member Ted Clark. He provided nearly forty cut out wood butterflies, dragonflies and Disney characters for the children to paint.

Leesville VFW Post #3106 is currently running a food drive taking donations for the MLK Center. For more information on how you can donate call (337) 238-0041.