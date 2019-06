The MLK Center in Leesville will hold a Juneteenth celebration for community friends and family.

The public is invited to attend the event that will be held Saturday, June 22 from 10a.m.-2p.m.

There will be plenty of food and games for celebrants to enjoy and COL Willie Banks, Jr (RET) will give a brief history of Juneteenth.

The MLK Center is located at 1003 N. Gladys Street, Leesville.