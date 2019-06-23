Corvias released the following press release stating “housing conditions have improved across Corvias communities.”

Corvias came under fire earlier this year over complaints about the company’s maintenance practices, housing conditions and tenant communications like customer care.

It wasn't until after Corvias, and three other military housing management companies appeared before the Senate Armed Services subcommittee in February to explain why tenants were living with mold and other dangerous conditions in substandard properties that significant changes were made.

The following is Corvias’ account of the changes it has made since meeting with the Senate in February.

________

Corvias, a partner to the U.S. military responsible for construction and management of on-base housing, reported cumulative results from improvement initiatives across its military housing communities.

The results support implementation of the Corvias Commitment, a set of expectations for excellent service established earlier this year.

Specific improvements include localizing service call centers, adding resident service specialists and technicians, completing customer service training, and implementing quality assurance and control measures.

“We are listening to residents and we will continue to look for ways to improve,” said John Picerne. “We are honored to serve service members and their families, and the hundreds of employees across our installations take very personally the jobs they perform and the families they support. We are working with our partners and residents to provide a high level of service within a sustainable program, one that balances short- and long-term needs.”

Corvias’ public private partnerships (P3s) for the Military Housing Privatization Initiative (MHPI) with the U.S. Army and the Air Force, respectively, are currently structured to utilize dedicated reserve accounts for deferred maintenance and capital improvements to upgrade and maintain homes while providing predictable, stable long-term operating costs and performance.

Simultaneously, the need to modernize housing and solve for infrastructure and facilities challenges is ongoing which is why Corvias embarked on a comprehensive list of projects earlier this year.

Prioritizing and acting on resident feedback allowed the company to refocus efforts in the following categories:

Functionality Upgrades: Modernizing infrastructure and replacing systems such as new roofs, HVAC systems, water heaters, etc.

Expansion of Operations Staff and Roles: Redefining staffing and roles to better equip Corvias to handle day-to-day challenges at installations including 124 new positions, such as the addition of ombudsmen.

Prioritization of Resident Feedback/Requests: Making and enacting on plans that directly address issues raised by residents including an online work order portal, localized call centers, adjustment of office hours, extended amenity hours, monthly newsletters and on-base Self-Help Centers.

Investment in Resident-Focused Efforts: Launching the Corvias Commitment, supporting a ‘Resident Bill of Rights’ and hosting regular resident events (174 in 2019 so far) to ensure military residents feel satisfied, safe and cared for as part of the Corvias and U.S. military community.

Home/Property Renovations: Bringing older homes up-to-date with improvements such as painting and lighting as well as maintaining or updating resident properties and community areas to improve aesthetics such as adding/replacing fences, benches, planting or pruning trees/shrubs and flowers, and renovating playgrounds and park spaces.

In addition to these larger projects, Corvias is making a concerted effort to improve work order response times and collect resident feedback quicker and more consistently. Across all 15 communities including two single-service member communities, on-time completion of emergency, urgent and routine resident requested service orders, more than 7,843 work orders received since January 1, 2019, is on average 95.5 percent.

Even with this heavy volume of requests, Corvias has earned a high (4.42 on a scale of 1 to 5) satisfaction rating on completed work orders from residents surveyed. Satisfaction ratings have also improved when it comes to the experience new residents have upon move-in with a score that sits at 4.46 (also on a scale of 1 to 5).

“Across our 13 military partnerships, Corvias has built more than 9,500 new homes and renovated more than 16,400 homes enhancing quality of life for our resident families,” added Picerne.

Through its military partnerships, Corvias supports an average of nearly 6,500 direct annual jobs, generating $36.8 billion in output and approximately $8.2 billion in wages during the 50-year lifetime of operations.

Corvias’ partnerships also have a quantifiable economic impact with $27.6 million subcontractor dollars spent in the first quarter of 2019 alone, 61% of which is contracted with small or local business enterprises.

These activities generate approximately $708 million in total tax revenues across eight U.S. states (Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Kansas, Maryland, North Carolina and Oklahoma).

Corvias currently partners with the Army at Fort Riley, Fort Rucker, Fort Sill, Fort Polk, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Fort Meade, and Fort Bragg and with the Air Force at Eielson, Edwards, McConnell, Hurlburt Field, Eglin and Seymour Johnson.

Editor’s note: A request made in May by the Leesville Daily Leader and Beauregard Daily News to Corvias for a face-to-face interview and a tour of renovated homes from Corvias and Fort Polk Housing has not been answered at this time.