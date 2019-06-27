Email editor Greg Fischer editor@weeklycitizen.com or news@donaldsonvillechief.com to be featured.

Dancing for A Cause 2019

ALL STAR YEAR. 2019 is our 10th year anniversary. To ensure another successful year at The Arc of East Ascension’s Dancing For A Cause Event. The 2019 committee is asking our community for names of nominees that would love to have an opportunity to dance and raise funds for The Arc of East Ascension. Our event will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at The Lamar Dixon 4-H Building. Email to Sharonm@eatel.net for more info.

Women in the New Evangelization

WINE: Women in the New Evangelization, a national organization focused on encouraging women in their Catholic faith, has announced they will host their first Baton Rouge conference, themed: Beautifully United in Spirit. In collaboration with the Diocese of Baton Rouge, WINE will host the one-day event with a hope of helping Catholic women come together to encounter Jesus, enjoy a spirit-filled day, and leave with renewed confidence, conviction and hope. The one-day event will be held Saturday, July 27 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary in St. Amant, beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concluding at 3 p.m. Tickets, which include a box lunch, cost $55/person if purchased before June 27, 2019. After the early-bird deadline, ticket prices increase to $65/person. Tickets for Religious Sisters or Consecrated are $25/person. Sponsorships may be offered for those in need of financial assistance. For info call 985-249-9258.

BR Talent Competition

"Celebration of Music Talent Search and Competition" comes to Mid City Ballroom in Baton Rouge on August 25. We are looking for submissions from singers, musicians, dancers and bands. The winner gets to go to Los Angeles to perform on a new national TV show called “Celebration of Music,” hosted by national artist Ethan Bortnick. The program will be distributed to PBS Stations across the country. There is no fee to apply – we just need to see a clip of your talent. To sign up, go to www.celebrationofmusic.com – enter “Margaret” for the name of the recruiter. Applicants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian. For questions or more information, email music@celebrationofmusic.com.

Watch Out for Snakes

Repticon, a recognized leader in hosting reptile and exotic animal expos throughout the United States, is coming back to Lamar Dixon in Gonzales July 6-7 with an outstanding mixture of vendors, breeders, and educators. This family-oriented, fun-filled event offers guests the opportunity to learn about animals not normally seen in local pet stores. The doors open to the general public at 10 a.m. on Saturday, closing at 5 p.m. On Sunday, the show hours are 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. At the door, tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children 5-12, and children under 5 are admitted free. VIP and advance tickets may be purchased from our website at http://repticon.com/louisiana/baton-rouge/.

(Free)dom Dental Care

Main Street Dental Care is partnering with our Freedom Day USA city coordinator Wendy Boyce on September 12, to present free dental care to those who serve our country and their immediate family. Military personnel and family wishing to schedule an appointment can contact Main Street Dental Care at 225-473-7766. A complete list of local participating businesses and the services they are providing can be found on www.FreedomDayUSA.org.

Small Business Consulting

I am Lee Melancon from the Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension (MBECA). We will be launching our roundtable soon and would be ultimately honored to have you participate. We conduct our program monthly at Lamar Dixon Expo Center and generally run our program on Thursdays beginning at 6 p.m. Of course, we allow our clients to decide the best date and time per month. We are currently accepting applications until June 28. Please let us know if you might want to participate in our program. Let us know how we can answer any questions you may have! 225-752-1455, email: mbeca@mbeca.org, www.mbeca.org.

Library Closing

The Ascension Parish Library will be closed Thursday, July 4, 2019 for Independence Day.

CHC Carnival

Come join us on Saturday, July 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Games, rides, prizes, food and fun for the whole family. Everything is free. 404 West Pine St. Gonzales (behind Dominos Pizza on Airline). For info call 225-773-4302. Hosted by Christ Healing Community Church.