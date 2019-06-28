The 2-year-old girl who was hit by a foul ball at a Houston Astros game at Minute Maid Park in May suffered a skull fracture, her family’s lawyer says.

“A skull fracture in the back of her head, subdural bleeding, brain contusions and brain edema which is swelling. She’s had seizures,” attorney Richard Mithoff told Houston TV station KTRK, adding that she still has a long road to full recovery.

Attorney Steve Polotko told CNN that the girl had a seizure at the hospital and is currently under medication to prevent more seizures.

The family stayed quiet about the extent of the child’s injuries until now.

According to the KTRK report, the family hopes the Astros will extend the netting in their ballpark to prevent future accidents. All major league teams were required to extend their protective netting in 2018, but no standard was set. The White Sox, Nationals and Dodgers have announced plans for additional netting, but the Astros have not.

The MLB and its teams are not considered liable for risks fans accept by attending the game.