This past week young athletes from Vernon and Beauregard Parish traveled to Ville Platte and Ragley to compete in the Louisiana Dixie Youth District VII Championships.

Vernon Nationals 6U T-Ball All-Stars placed second at the District Championships in Ville Platte and DeRidder placed third.

Starting last night our local athletes will be traveling to compete in the District Championships.

The Super 10’s All-Stars will play at the South Beauregard Recreation District beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 and is scheduled to begin their last game at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 2.

The Majors All-Stars will travel to the Mamou Ball Park in Mamou to play their first tournament game on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. and will complete their tournament with the final game beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, July 1.

On Friday, June 28 the DeRidder and Vernon American Majors All-Stars teams will also travel to the Mamou Ball Park to begin a district Ozone Tournament at 5:30 p.m. They will begin their final game on Sunday, June 30 at 4:30 p.m.

We will have the results of these tournaments in the next two editions of the Leesville Daily Leader and the Beauregard Daily News.

We are asking that parents and coaches who attend these tournaments to please submit your team’s photos to orobinson@beauregarddailynews.net for possible publication in the next two articles.