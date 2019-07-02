Two local businessmen have created a way for locals to get food from their favorite restaurants brought to their door.

Travis Pew and Wayne Ryder are the co-founders of EZ Street Delivery, which is a company that partners with local restaurants and delivers food to customers’ homes via their website and smartphone app.

Customers can order from a wide variety of restaurants in their area, search through the menu, and have their favorite meals brought to the doorstep of their home or business.

Pew and Ryder officially launched EZ Street Delivery on January 29.

They started in the Leesville area with one restaurant, and have since expanded to 20 restaurants in the Leesville area alone.

EZ Street Delivery is also available for restaurants in the DeRidder and Natchitoches areas.

“We have expanded so fast it is crazy,” Ryder said. “The community has really responded positively to what we’re doing.”

Ryder explained that the growth that they have experienced in 6 months has far exceeded their initial expectations.

“We didn’t think we’d get to be at this level for two years, and we did it in less than a year,” Ryder said.

The duo came up with the idea for EZ Street Delivery while they were both working at Wheel Mart selling cars. They spoke at work and would meet several times a week outside of work to discuss ideas.

“It’s been Wayne and me from day one,” Pew said. “We utilized six different systems to put together our smartphone app. Neither of us knows how to code so we had to meet with people in that world, and learn about existing systems and make aspects of those systems work for us”

Ryder noted that unlike similar apps like Grubhub ® and Waitr ® (which only cater to large cities), there was no large financial backer to help EZ Street Delivery get started. Pew and Ryder put in hours of hard work and dedication to make their startup a success.

Much of that hard work went into making the sign-up process easy for local restaurants.

“Many of the restaurants that we work with have been in business for many years,” Ryder said. “That’s why we want to make the process easy for them. Unlike other companies, we do not charge an installation fee to start with us. We also don’t charge a driver’s fee.”

Ryder noted that those key aspects of their business make it easier on local businesses who can benefit from a delivery service.

Another aspect of their business is the dedicated men and women who serve as delivery drivers.

Pew and Ryder both emphasized how none of their success would be possible without the can-do attitude of their delivery drivers.

“We have about 25 drivers, and many of them have been with us since we first started,” said Pew. “They are the best. They work hard, are always on time, and have a great attitude about the work we do.”

“None of this would be possible without the drivers,” said Ryder. “They have such a great attitude and genuinely love what they do.” The EZ Street Delivery smartphone app is available in all app stores. For more information log on to www.ez-street.net.