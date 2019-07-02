Many writers have written about the Rawhide Fight. The problem is, there's much disagreement. This is an attempt to use documentation and not hearsay to record the facts.

All agree on certain events. Yes, the community of Walnut Hill had built a school. Just

before the school was to open, it burned. The fire was started by a person or persons

who did not want to attend school.

It seems every event in history has a love story. According to some, a boy wanted to get

married to a sweetheart but with the building of the school, the father wanted his son to

attend school. In truth, farmers did not want to lose their farm workers to something

they viewed unnecessary- education.

A meeting was held to determine what to do next. Men were asked to leave their guns at

home, but many brought knives. A fight broke out between the two sides. There's

disagreement as to how many died. Most believe two. Those killed were wrapped in

rawhides.

The first area of disagreement is the date and year the fight took place. Few say 1850,

while most say 1851. The New Orleans Crescent (Sep. 9, 1851, page 2) newspaper

reported the fight took place on the 24th (Saturday). The Red River Republican (August

30, 1851), an Alexandria newspaper, reported the fight took place on the 23rd (Friday).

The Alexandria newspaper reported "23rd, Saturday last";, which was a Friday.

A Leesville Daily Leader 1955 article reported the fight took place on the 22nd (Thursday). Even though there is disagreement on the date, there is agreement the fight was in August, 1851.

Where did the fight take place? Some say at a trading post owned by William Burton

and Henry Hawkins, while others say at the home of James Groves. Burton moved into

the area in 1844 and Hawkins in 1848. They shared T3N, R7W, Sec. 34, where they built

a trading post on the east-west road from Hineston to Burr Ferry. The fact rawhides

were in abundance supports the trading post argument. James Groves lived in T2N,

R7W, Secs. 17 and 20, some 3 miles away from the trading post.

Who was involved in the fight? How many died? In Don C. Marler's book, The Neutral

Zone: Backdoor To The United States, he said five died, possibly six: Charles M. Weeks;

B. G. Harrison (Francis Harris); Henry Hawkins, owner of the trading post; James

Hardcastle, police juryman; and an unnamed Simon/Simonds. The sixth man was

Leonard Covington Sweat (postmaster of Walnut Hill) who was severely injured and carried away on a travois. The New Orleans Crescent newspaper reported two deaths,

Francis Harris and Charles M. Weeks.

What happened to the participants after the fight? Most of them left the state. James

Hardcastle moved to Milam, Texas in 1852 where he died in 1870. Leonard Sweat

recovered from his wounds and escaped to Texas with three standing warrants against

him. He moved to Trinity (1860) and Madison (1870), Texas. He was shot and killed in

1873, probably by law enforcement. Charles M. Weeks is buried in the Old West

Cemetery north of Leesville on Hwy. 117 in Kurthwood. The only Francis Harris burial

in West Rapides Parish is in Oak Island Cemetery, no year given. The last record on

Henry Hawkins was the 1880 Census, living in Cotile in Rapides Parish. The only

Simonds in West Rapides Parish was William H. Simonds, store owner and postmaster

in Boyce, who died in 1900 in Rapides Parish.

The trial of those accused in the Rawhide Fight lasted nine months. A newspaper article

on November 22, 1851 stated the trial was costing Rapides Parish too much money. It

was agreed Hardcastle killed Harris, but he escaped to Texas. No one was sure who

killed Weeks. Sweat could not be found. The trial ended on May 9, 1852 with all

defendants acquitted.