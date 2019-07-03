Camden Zoller and brother Hayden Weatherford spent the afternoon with Sheriff Webre and his staff, who answered every question about what it takes to be a sheriff's deputy.

11-year-old Camden Zoller sent Sheriff Bobby Webre an email stating, "Hey this is Camden Zoller and I live in Prairieville and I'm 11 years old and I'm gonna be a police officer when I'm older and I wanna see if I can talk to Sheriff Bobby Webre or a police officer in Ascension Parish about stuff and what it takes and I can show you some of my police gear."

After receiving this email, Sheriff Webre immediately cleared his schedule to meet with Camden, the future deputy.

After scheduling the meeting with Camden's dad, he mentioned that Camden sent the email on his own, "which was very impressive," said Sheriff Webre.

11-year-old Camden had one request. His request was that his 10-year-old brother tag along with him who was also interested in becoming a police officer.

Camden Zoller and brother Hayden Weatherford spent the afternoon with Sheriff Webre and his staff, who answered every question about what it takes to be a sheriff's deputy. The brothers also got a chance to try out a motorcycle, and sit in a deputy's unit. The two also took an oath of office as police officers, just as all of our deputies do!

"I am so moved that at 11-years-old, Camden researched my email address and sent me a message," added Webre. "I hope that in the next 10 years, I will be able to watch Camden and Hayden start their careers in law enforcement."

Contributed by APSO