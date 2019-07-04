The Baton Rouge Orchid Society's annual Orchid Show and Sale will take place on Saturday and Sunday July 13 and 14. The Show will be held at the Burden Center, 4560 Essen Lane. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For those who have always wanted to have a go at growing orchids, but don't know where to start, there's a special two-day event coming up in July that focuses on the art of nurturing these exotic beauties.

Admission is free! Enjoy displays of hundreds of orchids in various shapes, sizes, colors, aromas, and forms. There will be a competition both for flowers and displays judged by accredited judges from the American Orchid Society.

Visitors to the Show will see which plants and displays win ribbons and awards and may decide to try a new plant or two by looking at the best of the best.

The orchid family is the largest family of flowering plants, with 35,000 species and 150,000 hybrids. There's something for everyone: big ones, little ones, short ones, tall ones, sweet smelling ones, stinky ones, beautiful ones, and weird ones.

Potting demonstrations will be held throughout the Show. Visitors are invited to bring plants that need re-potting, and experienced members of the Orchid Society will demonstrate how to do it. All repotting supplies will be provided by the Society.

Orchid shows are different from other flower shows where there are flowers in a vase or a pot on a table. At orchid shows the flowers are made into breathtaking tropical displays and exhibits to resemble their natural habitats or to showcase a theme.

Both hobby and commercial exhibitors will use their imaginations to carry out the 2019 theme of "Backyard Orchids" in their displays.

Expert members of the Baton Rouge Orchid Society will be on hand to answer questions, advise on purchases, and offer any other orchid related assistance visitors might need. Look for folks wearing an "Ask Me About Orchids" button or an Orchid Society tee shirt, and ask away.

Several plants will also be raffled, with winners selected at 3:30 on Sunday afternoon.

Commercial vendors from across the Gulf Coast region will have a wide variety of orchid plants for sale. Sizes will range from small seedlings to plants in bloom. Prices are reasonable, and cultural information will be available. Vendors will also show off their plants in exhibits in the Show.

Come and be mesmerized by the beauty, aromas, and vivid colors of the plants.

The Society - which celebrates its 60th birthday in 2019 - welcomes new members. Annual dues entitle members to participate in picnics, parties, plant sales, and educational seminars. Join at the Show and membership is good through 2020.

Further Information is available at www.batonrougeorchidsociety.com or by calling 225-383-3554 and leaving messages for a return call. Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/BROS11.

Contributed by the Baton Rouge Orchid Society