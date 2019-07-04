This desire to serve made an impact on Klipstein's decisions regarding her future. "Nothing called out for me more, or suited me more, than the Marine Corps," she said.

It takes some people a lifetime to find their calling, but 18 year old Trinity Klipstein knows exactly what she's meant to do.

Her calling is in service to others. "I've always been the type of person to help somebody. Even if it's just a friend, family, somebody that I barely know. I want to help them. "And if it's someone in a different country or thousands of people, millions of people here, even if they don't know who I am, I want to help in every way I can," Klipstein said.

This desire to serve made an impact on Klipstein's decisions regarding her future. "Nothing called out for me more, or suited me more, than the Marine Corps," she said.

About a month ago, Klipstein swore in as a future Marine - with the promise to support and defend the Constitution of the United States. And as someone who is passionate about history, the significance of certain events and dates resonate differently with her since her swear-in ceremony.

The Fourth of July is no longer just another holiday. The Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States are no longer documents she learned about in history class at Ascension Christian High School.

"Those are there so that first off we have rules to follow, and also be free at the same time," she said. "Now that the Fourth of July is coming up, it has changed my perspective because in a year I'm going to be one of the people that people are celebrating for."

As a Gonzales native, Klipstein is proud of the support from her community and family as she prepares to go to recruit training.