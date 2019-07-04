Kendall was a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America, the National Honors Society, and served as Secretary for the Co-Operative Marketing Education program.

East Ascension High School graduate Kendall Adams was awarded a $1,000 scholarship from Pelican State Credit Union.

Kendall is a member of Pelican State Credit Union located at 17026 Airline Highway in Prairieville, Louisiana. She is one of 14 college-bound students to receive an award from Pelican, which granted $15,000 in awards this year.

Kendall was a member of the Distributive Education Clubs of America, the National Honors Society, and served as Secretary for the Co-Operative Marketing Education program. Kendall volunteers most of her time with her church and their community events working in media to livestream, record, and do sound mixing.

A volunteer committee made up of Pelican employees scored the scholarship applications based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, leadership, and community service. This year the committee received 80 applications from students with over 1,000 combined hours of volunteer service.

Award recipients can use their scholarship to cover tuition, textbooks, meal plans, and much more.

"We are committed to providing free financial education and serving Louisiana with an open heart. Our scholarship program has built upon this mission and helped prepare high school seniors to tackle college expenses," explained Pelican CEO Jeffrey K. Conrad.

Pelican's Scholarship Award Program was founded in 2008 and is one of the many reasons why it pays to be a member of Pelican. Team Pelican youth savings account holders benefit from not only scholarship award eligibility, but also monetary rewards for good grades on their report cards each semester.

Scholarship applications are accepted starting in January of each year. For more information on eligibility and the application process, call 1-800-351-4877 or visit pelicanstatecu.com/teampelican.

