Della Gulley is going places; to New York Fashion Week to be exact. Gulley, a DeRidder local, is a certified make-up artist whose talent and drive earned her an invitation to one of the biggest events a make-up artist can be apart of.

Gulley started her career as a mobile make-up artist, but then set up shop in DeRidder in the Country Square Shopping Center.

Unfortunately for Gulley her niche is seasonal with weddings and proms being her biggest market.

Business was to slow for her maintain the studio so on May 10 of this year she closed the shop’s doors and returned to being mobile make-up artist.

Gulley’s mobility has offered her a slew of opportunities to travel the nation doing what she loves.

Gulley has worked as a make-up artist in several fashion shows and some of her work has been published in trade magazines.

But Gulley’s best marketing tool has been social media.

“Social media has been a blessing for me. You get exposure and if the right person sees your stuff, you start networking. It becomes a domino effect and I have been blessed by social media,” Gulley said.

It was Gulley’s social media that caught the attention of a representative of New York Fashion Week. When the representative saw Gulley’s portfolio on social media, they reached out to her through her Facebook page.

Gulley was invited to go to New York to work as a make-up artist during the hugely popular fashion show in September.

A chance to showcase her skills on the models of NYFW is a dream come true for Gulley. But Gulley’s aspirations do not stop at NYFW. She has her eyes set on Paris thanks to Travis Hamilton, a Houston fashion designer Gulley has worked for in the past.

There is “some talk” that Hamilton might be showing his newest line during Paris Fashion Week, one of the most prestigious fashion weeks in the world.

Working in Paris, or any other major fashion forward city is another dream for Gulley. One she is sure to accomplish through the endless networking opportunities of the fashion world and her dedication to her craft.