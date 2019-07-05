Statewide program builds on the success of LED's CEO Roundtables to provide peer learning for emerging businesses

Louisiana Economic Development is expanding its statewide network of Small and Emerging Business Development Roundtables provided through the Small and Emerging Business Development, or SEBD, Program. Sessions will begin in July and August for the innovative peer-to-peer learning program that brings together 10 to 15 business leaders of small and emerging businesses for a yearlong experience of collaborative learning and problem solving.

Applications are still being accepted for the 2019-20 session of the innovative, peer-to-peer learning program. Business owners meet 10 times throughout the year to share business challenges and discover solutions in a safe environment. Louisiana companies that have been certified by LED's SEBD program can apply to the program.

"The SEBD Roundtables program encourages our emerging business leaders to tap into their collective wisdom and address the challenges that arise when running a company," LED Secretary Don Pierson said. "Access to peer-to-peer knowledge helps business owners to avoid pitfalls and costly mistakes. Through this program, business owners are able to identify new opportunities to expand and sustain their businesses and spur business growth in Louisiana."

SEBD Roundtables help small business owners improve decision-making, determine what they are doing right, and identify what needs improvement. As the roundtables unveil challenges that the companies may be facing, the SEBD Program addresses those needs through managerial and technical assistance to enhance their business and management knowledge.

The peer-to-peer learning experience provided by the SEBD Roundtables is based on the PeerSpectives™ Roundtable System, which was developed by the Edward Lowe Foundation and is used around the country. SEBD Intermediaries — who comprise a network of LED's managerial and technical assistance providers — have been certified through this program to ensure the roundtables deliver a consistent experience in the small business community.

The SEBD Intermediaries that are currently recruiting for the SEBD Roundtables include the Microbusiness Enterprise Corporation of Ascension – Gonzales.

SEBD Intermediaries may be contacted now about the application process for the upcoming SEBD Roundtables. For more information on the application process, contact Tatiana Bruce, Senior Program Manager, at Tatiana.Bruce@la.gov or 225-342-5663.

Contributed by Louisiana Economic Development