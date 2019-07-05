Controversy has erupted over a gun range in Longville.

Fast Act LLC, located on Patterson Road in Longville, has filed a lawsuit against the Beauregard Parish Police Jury over an ordinance that the plaintiff, owner Robert Null, finds to be “unconstitutional.”

The ordinance in question is Parish Ordinance No.3-2018 which outlines rules and regulations about operating a gun range within Beauregard Parish.

The ordinance also outlines the process and requirements for receiving a permit to operate in the first place.

Null has allegedly been in violation of the ordinance on multiple occasions, and many who live on Patterson Road have signed a petition asking that he not be allowed to operate his gun range. Their concerns are that the gun range is too close to their homes and is a safety issue.

One of those concerned residents is Pamela Johnson who spoke to the Beauregard Daily News about her concerns and fears about Fast Act LLC operating in their neighborhood.

“We never expected to have a gun-range in this beautiful quiet neighborhood as this is a quiet residential area, with small children playing outside,” Johnson said.

“We also have young grandchildren who frequently visit our home. This gun range is very concerning to not only us, but many of our neighbors.”

She went on to express that many of her neighbors feel the same way about the gun range. Along with safety concerns, residents also do not want to have the noise created by gunfire so close to their homes.

“We, along with many of our neighbors, are completely opposed to having a shooting range business in our neighborhood now or in the future,” Johnson said. “Aside from the risks of having amateur gun owners shooting real bullets, the noise of so many guns going off is unthinkable to us. This is a disaster waiting to happen. There is plenty of land for sale in this area that isn’t in a residential neighborhood to choose from.”

Many people who live on Patterson Road spoke to the Police Jury on Tuesday with the same concerns that Johnson had.

They presented their petition, and asked the Police Jury to shut down the gun range. However, the Police Jury cannot take action at this time due to the lawsuit.

Null is being represented by Fraser, Wheeler, & Courtney LLC. In the lawsuit, they claim that Ordinance No. 3-2018 is a violation of state law, and Null’s constitutional rights.

Null’s attorney’s have also requested that a temporary restraining order be filed to prevent the Beauregard Parish Police Jury from enforcing Ordinance No.3-2018 while the case is being heard.

The Beauregard Daily News reached out to Robert Null, and he declined to comment at this time. More details about this case will be featured in the Wednesday edition of the Beauregard Daily News.