During the week of June 24 – June 28, 2019 the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. Mark Immasche, 38118 Charleston Rd. Prairieville, La., age 45, pled guilty to Stalking and was sentenced to 1 year in the parish jail with credit for time served.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Phil Maples, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

2. Tanner Eppinett, 14676 Bluff Rd. Prairieville, La., age 23, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Chad Ricard, 238 Belle River Rd. Pierre Part, La., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

4. Joseph Hernandez, 16381 Pailette St. Prairieville, La., age 31, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana or Synthetic Cannabinoids. The defendant was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

5. Travis Collins, 37313 Hwy 74 Geismar, La., age 33, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance (2 counts) and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 7 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

6. Irvin Green, 13222 English Rose Trail Missouri City, Texas, age 21, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, Simple Escape, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

7. Jacob Stevenson, 524 S Calvin Ave. Gonzales, La., age 19, pled guilty to Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, Illegal Carrying of Weapons, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

8. Derrick Guedry, 41258 Oak Harbor Rd. Prairieville, La., age 38, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Simple Burglary. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

9. Tyler Beebe, 17344 Oak Hollow Dr. Ponchatoula, La., age 23, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

10. Thomas Barnes, 1306 Gallier St. New Orleans, La., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

11. Cody Theriot, 322 Shell Beach Rd. Pierre Part, La., age 39, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

12. Edward Million, 714 W Toby St. Gonzales, La., age 55, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 6 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

13. Stacie Gauthier, 45117 Sterling Rd. St. Amant, La., age 46, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 24 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 24 months supervised probation.

14. Donald Marchand, 38585 Charleston Rd. Prairieville, La., age 59, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 12 months supervised probation.

15. Chad Sullivan, 8848 Blackwater Rd. Baton Rouge, La., age 42, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

16. Jana Cummings, 41125 Lakeway Cove Ave. Gonzales, La., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 36 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 36 months supervised probation.

17. Brandon Gonzales, 41125 Lakeway Cove Ave. Gonzales, La., age 34, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

18. Barrett Gautreaux, 13282 Babin Mill Rd. Gonzales, La., age 37, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Charles "Chuck" Long, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Assumption Parish:

1. Curtis Gaudet, 2211 Lake Palourde Rd. Morgan City, La., age 46, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Brylin Morris, 504 Canal St. Napoleonville, La., age 34, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Lana Chaney, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Alvin Turner Jr.

3. Kenya Lewis, 108 College Point Plattenville, La., age 21, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. Cedrick Johnson, 108 Marshall Lane Napoleonville, La., age 28, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served, and the remaining 2 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

St. James Parish:

1. Gene Franklin Jr., 3365 Amy St. Paulina, La., age 34, was found guilty of 2nd Degree Sexual Battery on September 26, 2018. On June 24, 2019, the defendant was sentenced to 15 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant must register and notify as a sex offender.

2. Floyd Brooks Jr., 2627 N King Ave. Lutcher, La., age 55, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

3. Ricky Keller, 1580 Rose Ln. Gramercy, La., age 25, pled guilty to Monetary Instrument Abuse and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4 Carl Favorite Jr., 2760 Forest St. Beaumont, Texas, age 27, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Tess Stromberg.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.