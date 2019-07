The Vernon National 13-15 Dixie Belles Softball All-Star Team went undefeated in the District Tournament that was held in Dequincy, LA and heading to the Dixie Belles State Tournament in Tioga, LA July 12th-July15th.

They will play their first game Friday July 12th at 6pm against Buckeye on Field 4.

Also representing Vernon Parish in the State Tournament is the Vernon American 13-15 Dixie Belles All-Star Team who took second in the District Tournament.