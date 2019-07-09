Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. The chance of development during the next five days is 80 percent as of Monday afternoon.

The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) is urging the people of Louisiana to monitor the forecast over the next several days due to possible tropical development in the Gulf of Mexico.

According to the National Hurricane Center, a trough of low pressure located over central Georgia is forecast to move southward toward the northeastern Gulf of Mexico, where a broad area of low pressure is expected to form in a couple of days.

Some gradual development is possible thereafter and a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the low meanders near the northern Gulf Coast.

Regardless of development, this system has the potential to produce heavy rainfall along portions of the northern and eastern U.S. Gulf Coast later this week. The chance of development during the next five days is 80 percent as of Monday afternoon.

"There are a lot of uncertainties with this system," said GOHSEP Director Jim Waskom. "The National Hurricane Center has now increased the possibility of a system developing, so it is important for everyone in Louisiana to stay weather aware.

"If there is tropical development, it is too early to determine exactly which direction the system will move. Heavy rains along the gulf coast appear to be likely regardless of the track. Check your emergency supplies, develop a communication plan with your family and download resources GOHSEP has available like the Get A Game Plan App and the ALERT FM App. It is extremely important to stay aware of your forecast and listen for weather related advisories from the National Weather Service, your local emergency managers and your local media."

An emergency kit should include these items:

---Flashlight

---Extra batteries

---Bottled water (At least three gallons of water per person)

---Battery-powered radio

---Battery-powered lantern

---First aid kit and essential medications-prescription medications and list of medications for each person

---Form of Identification

---Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide (Download at getagameplan.org)

---Canned food and non-electric can opener

---Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

---Ready to eat canned meats, fruits and vegetables

---High energy foods - peanut butter, jelly, crackers, etc.

Also, determine a plan for your pets should evacuations become necessary.

GOHSEP's Crisis Action Team has been activated to monitor any requests for support from our parish emergency management offices.

Remember to avoid flooded roadways if that becomes a problem. Check the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development’s www.511la.org before you travel if your region is impacted by the storms.

Find more tips on weather and preparedness on GOHSEP's Facebook and Twitter accounts. You can receive emergency alerts on most smartphones and tablets by downloading the new Alert FM App. It is free for basic service.

The Get A Game Plan App is another resource available to help you and your family prepare for any type of emergency. You can download the Louisiana Emergency Preparedness Guide and find other information at www.getagameplan.org.

Contributed by GOHSEP