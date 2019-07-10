Chaplain Jim Cheever spoke to the DeRidder Kiwanis Club about the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Department's DARE Program. A DARE officer is required to take two weeks of intensive training in the classroom before becoming a DARE instructor. Alcohol and tobacco are the two leading drugs harming children today, even though these are legal for adults. They are gateway drugs to more dangerous substances. DARE is supported by a tax on tobacco. 15,000 students in Beauregard Parish have gone through the DARE program in the last 25 years.