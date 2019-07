BEAUREGARD PARISH

Thursday, July 11

Youth Summer Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 8AM-10PM

B3 Zany Zoology - Amazing Animals, DeRidder Fairgrounds 9AM-12PM

B3 LEGO Crazy Action Contraption, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

VBS, Pine Ridge Baptist Church, DeRidder 5:30PM-8PM

VBS, Christway Church, DeRidder 6PM-8PM

Friday, July 12

Youth Summer Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 8AM-10PM

B3 Zany Zoology - Amazing Animals, DeRidder Fairgrounds 9AM-12PM

Space Exploration Day, Beauregard Parish Library, DeRidder 10AM-1PM

20th Annual GBC Golf Tournament, Beauregard Country Club, DeRidder 1PM

B3 LEGO Crazy Action Contraption, DeRidder Fairgrounds 1PM-4PM

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

VBS, Pine Ridge Baptist Church, DeRidder 5:30PM-8PM

VBS, Christway Church, DeRidder 6PM-8PM

VBS, New Life Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM-8:30PM

Billy Currington, Golden Nugget Casino, Lake Charles 9PM-10:30PM

Saturday, July 13

VBS, New Life Baptist Church, DeRidder 9:30AM-Noon

Hot Dogs and Heaven, Lighthouse Church, DeRidder 11:30AM

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

Sunday, July 14

VBS, New Life Baptist Church, DeRidder 11AM-Noon

Monday, July 15

Preteen Summer Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-8PM

Children’s Art Camp, Metamorphosis TLC, DeRidder 9AM-11:30AM

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

Tuesday, July 16

Preteen Summer Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-8PM

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

Wednesday, July 17

Preteen Summer Camp, Dry Creek Baptist Church, Dry Creek 9AM-8PM

Summer Theater Camp, Impromptu Players, DeRidder 1PM-5PM

Boys Night Out, First Baptist Church, DeRidder 6PM

VERNON PARISH

Thursday, July 11

Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser, St. Michael’s Center , Leesville 11AM-2PM

VBS, United Pentecostal Church, Rosepine 5:45PM-8:45PM

Friday, July 12

Escape Room for Adults, Rapides Parish Library, Alexandria 3:30PM-5:30PM

Red River Balloon Rally, Alexandria 5PM-11PM

VBS, United Pentecostal Church, Rosepine 5:45PM-8:45PM

Saturday, July 13

Cardboard Boat Regatta, Toledo Bend 8:30AM-11:30AM

Teacher Appreciation Event, Walmart, Leesville 12:30PM-4:30PM

Dog Adoption Day, Long Walker Distillery, New Llano 3PM-Midnight

Red River Balloon Rally, Alexandria 5PM-11PM

CASA School Supply Drive Workout, Fit2Buld Fitness, Leesville 5PM-8PM

Sunday, July 14

Community Art Walk, Municipal Golf Course, Leesville 1PM-8PM

Monday, July 15

Christmas in July, Avery Grey Soapery, Rosepine 10AM-1PM

Community Art Walk, Municipal Golf Course, Leesville 1PM-8PM

VBS, Christian Living Fellowship, Leesville 5PM-7:30PM

VBS, First UPC of Leesville, Leesville 6PM-8:30PM

Tuesday, July 16

Youth Tennis Camp (ages 14-16), Municipal Golf Course, Leesville 8:30AM-12:30PM

Christmas in July, Avery Grey Soapery, Rosepine 10AM-1PM

VBS, Christian Living Fellowship, Leesville 5PM-7:30PM

VBS, First UPC of Leesville, Leesville 6PM-8:30PM

Wednesday, July 17

Youth Tennis Camp (ages 14-16), Municipal Golf Course, Leesville 8:30AM-12:30PM

Christmas in July, Avery Grey Soapery, Rosepine 10AM-1PM

Story Time, Vernon Parish Library, Leesville 10:15AM-11:15AM

VBS, Christian Living Fellowship, Leesville 5PM-7:30PM

VBS, First UPC of Leesville, Leesville 6PM-8:30PM

FORT POLK

Thursday, July 11

Friday, July 12

Saturday, July 13

Summer Bootcamp Series, Wheelock Fitness Center, Fort Polk 7AM - 8AM

Pizza & Bowling for Pennies, Strike Zone Bowling Center, Fort Polk Noon-3PM

Saturdays at MST, Siegfried Youth Center, Fort Polk 1PM-6PM

Sunday, July 14

Monday, July 15

Parent & Child Gymnastics, Fort Polk Youth Gym, Fort Polk 10AM-11AM

CYS Zombie Apocalypse, Perez Youth Field, Fort Polk, 11AM-2:30PM

Tuesday, July 16

Toddler Playdate, ACS, Fort Polk 9AM-11AM

Story Time, Allen Memorial Library, Fort Polk 11AM-Noon

CYS Zombie Apocalypse, Perez Youth Field, Fort Polk, 11AM-2:30PM

Summer Golf Scramble, Warrior Hills Golf Course, Fort Polk 5:30PM

Wednesday, July 17

CYS Zombie Apocalypse, Perez Youth Field, Fort Polk, 11AM-2:30PM

Wing-It Wednesday, Strike Zone Bowling Center, Fort Polk 4PM-8PM