With a storm looming in our area we want you as prepared as possible no matter if you choose to evacuate or stay and ride it out, a disaster kit is a must to have in a time of crisis.

It is important to remember that our area may not be directly affected by the storm but those living along the coast will likely be passing through if they evacuate. We will likely see a shortage on fuel, groceries could be affected and traffic will move at a much slower pace.

Remember to be patient and courteous if there is an evacuation. Safety is our priority and by working together, we can all safely weather the storm.

A hurricane disaster kit should include:

A list of medications that you and your loved ones take, along with at least a week’s supply of your regular medications and medical supplies. Be sure to include a list of instructions, doctors’ orders and dosage recommendations in case you need assistance communicating with others. In the case of a prolonged evacuation, patients with chronic conditions treated by high risk controlled substances are advised to carry a pharmacy print out and letter from their doctor when seeking refills out of state.

Extra batteries for items like hearing aids, radios and flashlights.

A first aid kit with items like ace bandages, Band-Aids and personal hygiene items.

A two day supply of non-perishable foods like peanut butter, protein bars, canned goods, meal replacement shakes and cheese crackers.

A three day supply of clean, drinkable water.

A waterproof container, preferably one that is insulated, for storing everything in your disaster kit.

A communication plan – In addition to having your mobile phone and a back-up battery, talk with family or friends ahead of time to develop a plan. Designate a place to meet up with them in the event you are unable to reach them by phone

When thinking about packing up medications for a disaster there are a few quick items to pack to ensure your medications are ready to go in a short amount of time.

A cooler bag for any medications that need to be kept cold.

At least a week’s supply of your regular medications and medical supplies or as much as you can keep on hand.

Copies of the style and serial numbers of any assistive devices such as oxygen tanks or asthma breathing treatment devices.

Medical insurance cards, Medicare/Medicaid cards, physician contact information, list of your allergies and health history stored in a waterproof container.

Extra batteries for hearing aids or extra hearing aids if you have them.

Extra eyeglasses and backup supplies for any visual aids you use.

Any over-the-counter medications you take regularly such as Tylenol or Ibuprofen.