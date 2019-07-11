Part of the cadet program of the CAP is the opportunity for cadets to take orientation flights and eventually pursue a private pilots' license.

On Saturday, June 29, 2019 two cadets from the Ascension Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol took their first orientation flight. Part of the cadet program of the CAP is the opportunity for cadets to take orientation flights and eventually pursue a private pilots' license. New cadets get two such orientation flights.

Shown in the picture below is Squadron Commander Major Phil Smith piloting the squadron Cessna C-172 aircraft. To his right in the front seat of the aircraft is Cadet Gabriel Carter who attends Catholic High School in Baton Rouge. In the back seat is Cadet Airman First Class Ethan James who attends St. Amant High School. Orientation flights are taken in either Cessna 172 or 182 aircraft which are single engine four seat civil aviation aircraft. The flight was taken from Louisiana Regional Airport at Gonzales.