Shortly after 8:30 a.m. on July 5, 2019, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a three vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on LA Hwy 70 east of LA Hwy 3125 in St. James Parish. The crash took the life of 57-year-old Daren Taylor of Donaldsonville.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Taylor was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 70 in a 2014 Buick Enclave. At the same time, a 2020 Kenworth Tractor Trailer and a 2007 Hyundai Tiburon were traveling westbound on LA Hwy 70. For reasons still under investigation, Taylor crossed the centerline and struck the Kenworth. This caused the driver of the Hyundai to swerve to the right to avoid striking the Kenworth. As a result, the Hyundai entered a ditch and struck a culvert.

Despite the fact that he was properly restrained, Taylor sustained fatal injuries. All other parties were properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Impairment is unknown at this time, but routine toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for further analysis. This crash remains under investigation and there is no further information at this time.

