July is the perfect time to score some great deals on the essentials you will need for your college dorm.
Every year big box stores and online retailers alike offer discounts on some of the latest decor and supplies you will need to make your dorm room your home away from home.
In an effort to help make what can be a very stressful time in your life a little easier, we have compiled a quick guide of the essentials you will need.
Linens, laundry and bedding
Two sets of extra-long twin sheets with pillow cases
One extra-long twin comforter set
Twin extra-long duvet cover
Throw blanket
Pillows
Back study pillow
Bed Bug protective mattress cover
Mattress pad
Three sets of bath, hand and face towels
Lint brush
Clothes hangers
Laundry bag
Small sewing kit
Laundry detergent
Fabric softener
Stain remover
Ironing board
Cooking and eating
Mini-fridge
Microwave
Auto shut-off coffee maker
Blender
Microwavable cookware
Microwavable, non-breakable dorm plates and bowls
Eating utensils set with at least two sets of forks, knives and spoons
Non-breakable cups
Coffee mugs
Insulated travel mug
Reusable water bottles
Water filter pitcher
Tupperware
Freezer bags
Can opener
Strainer
Cutting knife
Measuring cup
Measuring spoons
Bag clips
Coffee and coffee filters
Bathroom supplies
Bath mat
No-slip shower mat
Shower curtain
Shower rings
Shower caddy
Loofah
Wash cloths
Air freshener
Toothbrush stand
Hand soap
Toilet paper
Storage, desk and school supplies
Desk lamp
Light bulbs
Batteries
Extension cord
Fan
Wall hooks
Shoe caddy
Under-the-bed storage bins
Bed risers
Hanging storage for closet
Mini dry-erase board
Lap desk (for studying in bed)
Adhesive strips for hanging posters, wall art, et cetera
Thumb tacks
Ear plugs
Sleep mask
Small tool kit
Area rug
Yoga mat
Full-length mirror
Posters and art
Photos
Office Supplies
Desk drawer organizer
Three-hole punch
Stapler and staples
Tape dispenser and tape
Binders
Notebooks
Loose-leaf paper
Page tabs
Labels
Printer paper
Printer ink
Index cards
Folders
Sticky notes
Highlighters
Pens
Pencil case
Pen/pencil holder
Sharpies
Colored pencils
Pencil sharpeners
White-out
Paper clips
Calculator
Planner
Stamps and envelopes
Backpack or laptop bag
Lunch box
Tech supplies
Laptop
Keyboard
Wireless mouse
Phone chargers
HDMI cable
Headphones
Speakers
Printer
TV
Rubber gloves
Dish soap
Sponges
Dish towels
Disinfecting wipes
Broom and dustpan
Mini-vacuum
Trash bags
Trash bin
Paper towels
Toilet brush
Toilet cleaner
Glass and window cleaner
Multipurpose cleaner
Toiletries
Shampoo
Conditioner
Body wash
Bar soap
Facial cleanser
Lotion
Facial moisturizer
Toothbrush
Toothpaste
Mouthwash
Floss
Tweezers
Nail clippers
Razors
Shaving cream
Deodorant
Hairbrush
Blow-dryer
Hair gel or hairspray
Sunscreen
Chapstick
Tissues
Q-tips
Cotton swabs
Medical supplies
Ibuprofen or aspirin
Vitamins
Antacid
Cough drops
Flu and cold medicine
Prescriptions
Insect repellent
Aloe vera
Bandages
First-aid kit
Wardrobe and accessories
Socks
Underwear
Pants
Shirts
Sweatpants and sweatshirt
Formal apparel
Job interview or business attire
Light jacket
Heavy coat
Raincoat or poncho
Gloves
Hats
Scarves
Pajamas
Bathrobe
Slippers
Shower shoes
Sneakers
Rain boots
Snow boots
Dress shoes
Comfortable, everyday shoes
Swimsuit
Umbrella
Luggage