July is the perfect time to score some great deals on the essentials you will need for your college dorm.

Every year big box stores and online retailers alike offer discounts on some of the latest decor and supplies you will need to make your dorm room your home away from home.

In an effort to help make what can be a very stressful time in your life a little easier, we have compiled a quick guide of the essentials you will need.

Linens, laundry and bedding

Two sets of extra-long twin sheets with pillow cases

One extra-long twin comforter set

Twin extra-long duvet cover

Throw blanket

Pillows

Back study pillow

Bed Bug protective mattress cover

Mattress pad

Three sets of bath, hand and face towels

Lint brush

Clothes hangers

Laundry bag

Small sewing kit

Laundry detergent

Fabric softener

Stain remover

Ironing board

Cooking and eating

Mini-fridge

Microwave

Auto shut-off coffee maker

Blender

Microwavable cookware

Microwavable, non-breakable dorm plates and bowls

Eating utensils set with at least two sets of forks, knives and spoons

Non-breakable cups

Coffee mugs

Insulated travel mug

Reusable water bottles

Water filter pitcher

Tupperware

Freezer bags

Can opener

Strainer

Cutting knife

Measuring cup

Measuring spoons

Bag clips

Coffee and coffee filters

Bathroom supplies

Bath mat

No-slip shower mat

Shower curtain

Shower rings

Shower caddy

Loofah

Wash cloths

Air freshener

Toothbrush stand

Hand soap

Toilet paper

Storage, desk and school supplies

Desk lamp

Light bulbs

Batteries

Extension cord

Fan

Wall hooks

Shoe caddy

Under-the-bed storage bins

Bed risers

Hanging storage for closet

Mini dry-erase board

Lap desk (for studying in bed)

Adhesive strips for hanging posters, wall art, et cetera

Thumb tacks

Ear plugs

Sleep mask

Small tool kit

Area rug

Yoga mat

Full-length mirror

Posters and art

Photos

Office Supplies

Desk drawer organizer

Three-hole punch

Stapler and staples

Tape dispenser and tape

Binders

Notebooks

Loose-leaf paper

Page tabs

Labels

Printer paper

Printer ink

Index cards

Folders

Sticky notes

Highlighters

Pens

Pencil case

Pen/pencil holder

Sharpies

Colored pencils

Pencil sharpeners

White-out

Paper clips

Calculator

Planner

Stamps and envelopes

Backpack or laptop bag

Lunch box

Tech supplies

Laptop

Keyboard

Wireless mouse

Phone chargers

HDMI cable

Headphones

Speakers

Printer

TV

Rubber gloves

Dish soap

Sponges

Dish towels

Disinfecting wipes

Broom and dustpan

Mini-vacuum

Trash bags

Trash bin

Paper towels

Toilet brush

Toilet cleaner

Glass and window cleaner

Multipurpose cleaner

Toiletries

Shampoo

Conditioner

Body wash

Bar soap

Facial cleanser

Lotion

Facial moisturizer

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Mouthwash

Floss

Tweezers

Nail clippers

Razors

Shaving cream

Deodorant

Hairbrush

Blow-dryer

Hair gel or hairspray

Sunscreen

Chapstick

Tissues

Q-tips

Cotton swabs

Medical supplies

Ibuprofen or aspirin

Vitamins

Antacid

Cough drops

Flu and cold medicine

Prescriptions

Insect repellent

Aloe vera

Bandages

First-aid kit

Wardrobe and accessories

Socks

Underwear

Pants

Shirts

Sweatpants and sweatshirt

Formal apparel

Job interview or business attire

Light jacket

Heavy coat

Raincoat or poncho

Gloves

Hats

Scarves

Pajamas

Bathrobe

Slippers

Shower shoes

Sneakers

Rain boots

Snow boots

Dress shoes

Comfortable, everyday shoes

Swimsuit

Umbrella

Luggage