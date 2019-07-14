Allen Acres will also be conducting a bioblitz during this week and will identify and document all living organisms from humans to birds to insects to fungi to plants and many many more kinds of organisms.

Allen Acres Natural Area in Pitkin, La. will be a hub of biological activity July 20-28, 2019. That week is National Moth Week (http://nationalmothweek.org/) and the mothing (sheeting event) scheduled for Allen Acres is the only event so far scheduled for Louisiana.

All moth species recorded this week will be reported with checking of the sheets and photographing of moths scheduled for 9:30 p.m. every night and again at 5:30 a.m. every morning during this time period.

Another National event (Bugguide Gathering) https://www.ent.iastate.edu/bggathering/ will take place at Allen Acres from July 25-28, 2019. Participants for this event are coming from several states as this is an annual event that was held last year near Harrisonburg, Virginia.

Allen Acres will also be conducting a bioblitz during this week and will identify and document all living organisms from humans to birds to insects to fungi to plants and many many more kinds of organisms.

David Lewis (co-author of Mushrooms of the Gulf Coast States: A Field Guide to Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida) and Pat Lewis will lead a mushroom foray on Saturday July 20 at 9 a.m. Craig Marks (author of Butterflies of Louisiana: A Guide to Identification and Location) will lead a butterfly count on Sat July 27 at 9:30 a.m.

He will be assisted by Linda Auld (author of Bug Lady's Butterfly Summer). A book signing will be held at 12 noon for these authors plus Dr. Charles Allen's Books.

For more info, email native@camtel.net or call 337-328-2252. Info will also be posted on www.allenacresbandb.com. Allen Acres is located in west Central Louisiana in Vernon Parish at 5070 Hwy 399, Pitkin, LA 70656.

Contributed