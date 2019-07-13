Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge (17000 Medical Center Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70816) remains open and under normal operations, as does the ER at Ochsner Medical Complex – Iberville (25455 La Hwy. 1, Plaquemine, LA 70764).

The urgent care clinics located within Ochsner's Greater Baton Rouge health centers will reopen on Sunday, July 14. Normal Sunday hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday openings include:

---Ochsner Health Center Denham Springs South (139 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726)

---Ochsner Health Center Prairieville (16220 Airline Hwy., Prairieville, LA 70769)

All other area health centers will open for regular hours on Monday, July 15. Ochsner Medical Center Baton Rouge (17000 Medical Center Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70816) remains open and under normal operations, as does the ER at Ochsner Medical Complex – Iberville (25455 La Hwy. 1, Plaquemine, LA 70764).

Patients are encouraged to use Ochsner Anywhere Care, which connects patients to physicians via virtual visits. Ochsner Anywhere Care users can instantly connect with providers through a secure, interactive video via their smartphone, tablet or personal computer from home, work, or on the go. It's an integrated and streamlined experience delivered through a free Ochsner Anywhere Care mobile app on iOS or Android or online through a computer www.ochsner.org/anywherecare.

For the latest updates, please visit Ochsner.org/weather and follow Ochsner on social media: Facebook: Ochsner Health System and Twitter: @OchsnerHealth.

Contributed by Ochsner