Upper Iowa University is pleased to announce several graduates in 2019.

In March the following students received their degree:

Leesville

April Evans, Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts

Christopher Freshley, Bachelor of Science degree in Social Science

New Llano

Kimberly Griffith, Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting

Cory Miles, Associate of Arts degree in Liberal Arts

Deridder

Brian Lichtenauer, Associate of Arts degree in General Business

Rosepine

Nicole Remchuk, Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology

In May the following students received their degree:

Deridder

Michelle Bennett, Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice

Fort Polk

Hunter Hanna, Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology

New Llano

Ashley Prejean, Bachelor of Science degree in Human Resources Mgmt

Tracy Timberlake, Bachelor of Science degree in Business Admin