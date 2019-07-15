Booking Roster

July 3 - 10

Inmate Pop. 185

July 3

Jushaun Flemmings - C.CR.P. ART 900 BR6 2017-932

July 4

None

July 5

None

July 6

Alvin Newman - 14:63 criminal trespass $1,500; 40:1023 prohibited acts $1,500

July 7

None

July 8

Quintin Brown - C.CR.P. ART 899 warrant

Kenneth Carter - 40:966.C possession of schedule one narcotic $1,500; 40:1023 prohibited acts $1,500

Kevin Collins - C.CR.P. ART 202 domestic abuse battery, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

David Doyle - C.CR.P. ART 202 probation violation

Dustin Martin - 40:966.C possession of schedule one narcotic $1,500; 40:1023 prohibited acts $1,500; probation violation

Shannon McCallon - 40:966.E possession of synthetic marijuana or cannabinoids $30,000 third offense; 40:966.E possession of synthetic marijuana or cannabinoids $1,500 fourth offense; 40:1023 prohibited acts

Angela Nixon - 4-:967.C possession of schedule two narcotics $5,000; 40:966.C felony possession of schedule one narcotics $5,000; 40:1023 prohibited acts $1,500

July 9

Daniella Broussard - C.CR.P. ART 899

Ricky Callaway - DOCID

Kristopher Glaze - 40:967.C possession of schedule two narcotic; CR.18.1103; 14:95 illegally carrying a weapon; 14:130.1 obstruction of justice

Gurcis Harvey - 40:967.C possession of schedule two narcotic; 40:966.E possession of synthetic marijuana or cannabinoids; 40:1023 prohibited acts

William Irwin - 14:35.3 domestic abuse battery

Lem Jones - 14:98 operating while intoxicated $1,500

Darius Lewis - 14:110.A.1 simple escape

David Johnson, Jr - 14:95.1 felon in possession of firearm $3,000; 14:67 theft $500; 40:968.C possession of schedule three narcotics $500; 40:1023 prohibited acts $500; 14:108 resisting an officer $500

Garret Midkiff - C.CR.P. ART 883 twelve days

July 10

Debra Doyle - 14:103 disturbing the peace

Herman Woodard - 14:104 disturbing the peace

Call Log

June 28 - July 4

Total Calls - 424

Traffic – 116

Public/Motorist/Agency Assists – 37

Hit & Run - 1

Welfare/Security – 17

Warrant/Service – 67

Suicide Attempt - 1

Medical Emergency – 3

Animal/Livestock – 29

911 Hang-Ups – 5

Theft/Burglary – 22

Fireworks - 5

Juvenile – 2

Disturbances – 14

Harassment – 4

BOLO – 4

Escape - 1

Suspicious Activity – 24

Abandoned/Repo Vehicle - 3

Trespass – 4

Funeral Escorts – 3

Domestic/Civil Matters – 13

Battery/Assault - 1

Property Damage - 4

Transports – 10

Fire – 1

Road Hazard – 2

Other - 3