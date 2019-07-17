Mark Yost, President and CEO of Champion Skyline, welcomed the 110 employees currently working at the Leesville manufacturing plant to the Champion family with an official ribbon cutting on Monday.

Yost explained to an audience of employees, economic development executives and administrators that Champion had been looking for an opportunity to open a plant in Louisiana for five years when out of the blue in January 2017 he received a call from Leesville Mayor Rick Allen.

In the hopes of bringing jobs and economic growth to Leesville, Mayor Allen invited Yost and his team to come to Leesville to tour the facility that was sitting empty at the Leesville Industrial Park.

Yost and his Executive Vice President, Wade Lyall, came to Leesville and spent the day touring the town, talking to the people and walking the streets before even taking a look at the plant.

At the end of the day Yost knew Champion was coming to Leesville.

“That decision to come here has been reinforced every month, every week, every day,” Yost said.

Currently Champion Skyline is manufacturing one home a day with its 110 employees. They are on target to reach their goal of 200 employees to reach their manufacturing goal of eight homes a day at the Leesville plant.

“Backlogs are growing because they know what we are about to produce. We are excited for the opportunities and we are excited to expand into the second plant and continue to build and move the momentum forward,” Yost said.