The following was obtained by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office the week ending July 18 and does not reflect guilt or innocence.
July 11
Arnold, Warren, 30, 33647 N WALKER RD, Livingston, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony)
Falcon, Chase M, 28, 216 ST PATRICK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, REVOCATION OF PAROLE
Gray, Talen, 18, 14306 BRENTWOOD CT, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders
Woolbert, Michael, 28, 2023 MCCOMB HOLMSVILLE RD, McComb, Miss., Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Careless Operation, Possession of Alcoholic Beverages in Motor Vehicles
Rainey, Justin, 29, 120 OAK RIDGE AVE C, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Gibbs, Christopher L, 36, 1210 BRYANT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Parole Violation, Simple Burglary (Vehicle)
Daffron, Cody James, 26, 39202 COUNTRY DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden
July 12
Green, Kaglin, 20, 622 FIRST ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
McKinley, Randolph, 58, PO BOX 126, CONVENT, Disturbing the peace / Simple Assault
Ard, Amanda, 38, 16260 HWY 44, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Compton, Landon, 40, 16260 HWY 44 5, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Willis, Drake R, 23, 44099 TOUCAN ST, SORRENTO, Disturbing the peace / Drunkenness, Resisting an Officer, Handicapped Parking
Franklin, Leroy, 34, 12148 GRAND WOOD AVE, GONZALES, Violations of Protective Orders
Trosclair, Dustin J, 37, 17369 J T RODDY RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Tuggles, Adrian Christopher, 31, 245 DVILLE VILLAGE CIR, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery
Butler, Leroy, 37, 5785 TULLIS ST, New Orleans, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Spann, Anna Elizabeth, 33, HOMELESS, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
Cox, Derrick, 22, 2824 BURNSIDE AVE 1404, Gonzales, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Disturbing the peace / Violent & Tumultuous Manner/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor)
Bolona, Dawn, 31, 105 OAK ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Tabiolo, Karen, 47, 37048 COTTON MILL AVE, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery
Milton, Allen D, 44, 12414 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Domestic Abuse Battery
Thompson, Termaine A, 39, 12414 DECK BLVD, GEISMAR, Domestic abuse aggravated assault
July 13
Condon, Brianna L, 30, 16114 BLUFF RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Battery of a dating partner
Paille, Brady Paul, 44, 16114 BLUFF RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Battery of a dating partner
Woods, Alia F, 24, 313 W SECOND ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Kraus, Paula, 59, 45059 STRINGER BRIDGE RD, ST AMANT, Simple Battery of Persons with infirmities
Jackson, Maurice, 28, 3147 ROBINSON LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Caple, Aleuxis, 35, 37113 WHITE RD 39, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery
July 14
Allen, Megean M, 3437 LANIER DR, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Blank, Jared Paul, 31, 48041 SAM MARTIN RD, ST AMANT, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Moran, Caleb, 30, 17325 PENN BLVD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Harrington, Jeffrey A, 31, 16517 PAILETTE ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Simple Criminal Damage to Property < $1000 (Misdemeanor), Domestic Abuse Battery
Preston, Abigail M, 31, 11419 HWY 431, ST AMANT, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Blazier, Tyler J, 22, 12446 LAUREL RIDGE RD, ST AMANT, State Probation Violation, Bond Revocation, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Tillman, Steven M, 57, 2138 S COMMERCE AVE 401, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Morris, Derrell James, 28, 10400 ALEX REINE RD, ST AMANT, Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Certain Felonies, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Domestic Abuse Battery, Telephone Communications/ Improper Language/ Harassment, Simple Assault
Green, Jacoby, 19, 3166 MT BETHEL LN, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden
Chen Suc, Victor Federico, 20, 15413 OAK MEADOW ST, PRAIRIEVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Domestic Abuse Battery; Pregnant Victim
Gibbs, Cassie Allison, 26, 15413 PALMETTO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
July 15
Armanini, Mario L, 26, 724 SHADY GLEN, BATON ROUGE, Parole Violation, Theft $1k but less than $5k (Felony), Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Criminal Trespass/ All Other Offenses
Smith, Jammie Lynn, 33, 152 EVANGELINE DR Apt A, DONALDSONVILLE, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Issuing Worthless Check under $500 (Misd)
Guedry, Trulena, 38, 10301 TAYLOR SHEETS JR RD, ST AMANT, Indecent Behavior with Juveniles, Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (Felony)
Dell, Jordan, 18, 14394 BISHOP WOODS RD, GONZALES, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Illegal Carry of Weapons;Crime or CDS (Felony), Illegal Carrying of Weapons (Felony)
Davis, Torre Jahleel, 20, 4155 ESSEN LN, Baton Rouge, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Wilson, Elreed, 67, 4580 WALTER HILL RD, DARROW, Illegal Possession of Stolen Things $5k to $25k (Felony)
Lorio, Holly, 41, 15630 HWY 16, FRENCH SETTLEMENT, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Welsh, Patrick Yevngny, 19, 17050 RICHMOND DR, PRAIRIEVILLE, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor), Manufacture/Distribution/Possession with the Intent to Distribute Schedule I CDS
Greene, Jesse R, 37, 15420 LOS ARBOLES ST, GONZALES, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
July 16
Batiste, Nathan, 31, 514 CHARLES ST, DONALDSONVILLE, In For Court
Bourque, Joseph W, III, 38, 17950 AIRLINE HWY Apt. 115, PRAIRIEVILLE, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor), Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Prohibited acts; Drug Paraphernalia, Theft less than $1,000 (Misdemeanor)
Stephens, Jeremy K, 36, 38534 HWY 74, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Holliday, Isaac, 28, 19702 PALMER RD, LIVINGSTON, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Pagan, Angela R, 44, 43276 MOODY DIXON RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Operating Vehicle while License is Suspended, Reckless Operation, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct, Simple Criminal Damage to Property less than $500 (Misdemeanor)
Bourgeois, Tiffany Fay, 38, 18393 ROBERT DENHAM RD, PRAIRIEVILLE, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine)
Fletcher, Kyle Webb, 36, 12282 CALCOTE RD, GONZALES, Parole Violation, Evidence of Motor Vehicle Liability Security Contained in Vehicle, View outward or inward through windshield or windows; obscuring prohibited, Improper Display of Temporary License Plate, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Resisting an Officer
Robinson, Justin C, 45, 12232 DUTCHTOWN LN LOT 1, Dutchtown, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
July 17
Lescano, Heidy, 41, 36327 CYPRESS GLEN AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Domestic Abuse Battery
Coupel, Brent M, 29, 3587 MCCALL RD, DONALDSONVILLE, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Christoff, Crandell Larmon, 23, 14496 OAK MEADOW ST, GONZALES, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Davis, Brandon Demarius, 30, 196 FREETOWN LANE, BELLE ROSE, Hold for Other Agency, Surety, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Fisher, Eddie Kendrick, Jr, 37, 1028 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Simple Assault
Bell, Russell, 31, <UNKNOWN>, Simple Battery
Blake, Cody John, 27, 722 S CYPRESS ST, Hammond, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Guillot, Kevin John, Jr, 33, 1124 SHARP RD, Baton Rouge, Possession of Schedule II CDS (Methamphetamine), Possession of Heroin, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction
Palermo, Sage, 29, 15060 BEAU JON AVE, PRAIRIEVILLE, Disturbing the peace / Language/ Disorderly Conduct
Saulny, Jessica A, 28, 12178 CANTERBURY PARK DR, GEISMAR, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Fugitive-Other Louisiana Jurisdiction, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Bell, Russell, 31, 1111 SAINT VINCENT ST, DONALDSONVILLE, Bond Revocation, Second Degree Battery
Lockett, Trevor, 19, 16064 MACALUSO LN, PRAIRIEVILLE, Armed Robbery; Attempted Armed Robbery; Use of Firearm; Additional Penalty, Aggravated Second Degree Battery, Armed Robbery
Carter, Shelly R, 49, 13153 NIG MIRE LN * Moved *, GONZALES, Battery of a Police Officer (Misdemeanor), Resisting an Officer, Entry on or Remaining in Places or on Land after being Forbidden
July 18
Krejci, Jason, 43, 207 LORMAND RD LOT#41, SCOTT, State Probation Violation, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant, Failure to Appear-Bench Warrant
Ponce, Gloria V, 38, 14911 FALL CREEK PRESERVE, Humble, Driving on Roadway Laned for Traffic, Operating while Intoxicated; 1st (Misdemeanor)