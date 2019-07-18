The VPSO has announced the July 18 arrest of Parker Wilson. The arrest stems from an alleged incident at West Hawthorne Road.

Deputies responded to a report of battery at a residence. When they arrived, the 74-year-old female victim told deputies that her grandson came to her home while intoxicated.

The victim identified Wilson as her alleged attacker. She claimed that Wilson punched her in the eye, and hit her on the back of the head with a wooden object.

During the course of the attack, Wilson allegedly grabbed the victim and forced her to write him a blank check under threat of violence.

The VPSO noted that the victim suffered multiple injuries to her eye, face, and head.

Deputies immediately took Wilson into custody. He was charged with aggravated battery, extortion, and cruelty to the infirmed. If convicted on all of his charges, Wilson could face a lengthy prison sentence and heavy fines.

For his combined charges, he could spend a maximum of 35 years in prison. As of this writing, bail has not been set. Wilson currently remains in the VPSO jail.