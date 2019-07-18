A soldier was arrested for having sexual intercourse with a 16 year old female runaway from Nacogdoches, TX.

Luke Evan White, of Checotah, Oklahoma, was charged with one count of misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

While on routine patrol, a VPSO deputy discovered the female and White in a van that had Texas tags.

White admitted that he did have sexual contact with the juvenile, and that it was the second time that the underage female had driven to meet him in Vernon Parish.

Louisiana law states that “misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile is committed when a person who is seventeen years of age or older has sexual intercourse, with consent, with a person who is thirteen years of age or older but less than seventeen years of age, when the victim is not the spouse of the offender, and when the difference between the age of the victim and age of the offender is greater than two years, but less than four years.”

As of this writing bond has not been set, and White remains in the VPSO jail. If convicted, White could spend up to six months in prison.

The runaway juvenile was also arrested on a charge of being an ungovernable (runaway), and she was returned to her parents and placed in their custody.