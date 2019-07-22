During the week of July 15 - July 19, 2019, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James.

Ascension Parish:

1. James Jones, 8365 Debate St. Sorrento, LA., age 55, pled guilty to Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 5 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. It was ordered that 1 year of the said sentence is to be served and the remaining 4 years are to be suspended. Upon release from incarceration, the defendant is to be placed on 4 years supervised probation.

2. Monchel Nicholas, 4138 S Commerce Ave. Gonzales, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Unauthorized Entry of an Inhabited Dwelling and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 18 months supervised probation.

3. Chance Cutrer, 1838 Cow Run Rd. Schriever, LA., age 31, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Carrying of Weapons. The defendant was sentenced to 8 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

4. John Evans, Gonzales, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

5. Ronnie Williams, 8370 S St. Landry Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 32, pled guilty to Simple Burglary and Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance. The defendant was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

6. Tristin Foret, 41311 Merritt Evans Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and was sentenced to 18 months with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 1-year supervised probation.

7. James Cutrer. Gonzales, LA., age 51, pled guilty to Theft and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

8. Chantelle Young, 12184 Kenny Tyne Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 33, pled guilty to Theft and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended, and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Leila Braswell. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

9. Adam Featherston, 41024 Lee Dr. Gonzales, LA., age 30, pled guilty to Cyberstalking and was sentenced to 1 year with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

10. Mark Richmond, 10042 Tanglewood Dr. Baton Rouge, LA., age 55, pled guilty to DWI 3rd Offense. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

11. James Williams, 43411 Willie Bell Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 40, ped guilty to Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and was sentenced to 1 year in the parish jail with credit for time served.

12. Jerry Williams, 16408 Charles Gonzales Rd. Prairieville, LA., age 56, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and Illegal Possession of Stolen Things. The defendant was sentenced to 4 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

13. Lawrence Helg, 41075 Chick Duplessis Rd. Gonzales, LA., age 43, pled guilty to Forgery and was sentenced to 3 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Joni Buquoi and Shawn Bush. Presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Jessie LeBlanc.

Assumption Parish:

1. Jennifer Beecher, 190 Beadle St. Amelia, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Distribution of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 12 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served.

2. Thaddeus Lewis, 1025 Narrow St. Thibodaux, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I Controlled Dangerous Substance. Sentencing was deferred to a later date.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Thomas Daigle, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

St. James Parish:

1. Toshiro Williams, 2310 Perkins St. Vacherie, LA., age 36, pled guilty to Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Dangerous Substance and was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served, to be suspended and placed on 3 years supervised probation.

2. Albert Parnell, 3701 California Ave. Kenner, LA., age 34, pled guilty to Failure to Register and Notify as a Sex Offender or Child Predator. The defendant was sentenced to 2 years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections with credit for time served. The said sentence is to be served without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

The above cases were prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Adam Koenig, and presiding over these matters was the Honorable Judge Thomas Kliebert.

3. Darnell Robertson Jr., 8784 Houma Dr. Laplace, LA., age 28, pled guilty to Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon. Sentencing was deferred to a later date pending a Pre-Sentence Investigation.

The above case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Bruce Mohon, and presiding over this matter was the Honorable Judge Jason Verdigets.

Submitted by Public Information Officer Tyler Cavalier for 23rd Judicial District Attorney Ricky L. Babin.