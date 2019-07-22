NOTE: This is a re-post of the original article that was published in the Beauregard Daily News on May 26, 2019.

Jim Jacobsen of Longville announces his candidacy for the office of Beauregard Parish Sheriff in the October 2019 election.

Jacobsen is a lifelong resident of Beauregard Parish and a veteran law enforcement officer with 30-years of experience in enforcement and administration. He has served with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s office as a Deputy and with the Louisiana State Police in a number of leadership positions.

Jacobsen has also worked as a Security Manager for the largest mega project in Southwest Louisiana. His broad range of law enforcement and security experience has uniquely qualified him to serve as the Beauregard Parish Sheriff during this time of unprecedented growth.

In addition to Jacobsen’s in-field experience, he has benefitted from significant enforcement and security training. Jacobsen is a graduate of the Northwestern University Chicago, Illinois School of Police Staff and Command, graduate of the Louisiana State Police Academy, and graduate of the Acadiana Law Enforcement Training Academy.

He is a certified accident reconstructionist and has received FEMA training for disaster recovery. Jacobsen has also shared his knowledge and experience with other law enforcement personnel by serving as a Field Training Officer for the Louisiana State Police.

Some specific areas of experience, which will assist Jacobsen in the position of Sheriff include: Detective, Supervisor of Interstate Narcotic Interdiction Team, S.W.A.T. team member, Supervisor for Motorcycle Patrols, Supervisor for Accident Reconstruction Division, Supervisor DWI Task Force, work with Homeland Security and Office of Emergency Preparedness, Command Supervisor for Hurricane recovery efforts, experience with budgeting, staffing and resource allocation.

According to Jacobsen, “Experience and education is important, but I believe that the most important thing I can bring to the office of Sheriff is my appreciation and concern for the people of Beauregard Parish. It has been my great honor to call Beauregard home all my life, and to serve the community through mentoring, auctioneering, rodeo associations and youth sports.”

As Sheriff, Jacobsen plans to combat drug distribution by saturating areas with aggressive patrols; increase the effectiveness of investigations to recover stolen property and apprehend suspects; use interagency collaboration to address security issues resulting from deteriorating infrastructure; improve training for deputies and corrections officers; seek long-term solutions to address jail conditions; partner with animal rescue volunteers and organizations and obtain grants for animal housing/care, and adoption programs; implement quarterly community forums around the parish; implement community needs assessments for allocation of resources throughout the parish.

For more information about Jim Jacobsen and his campaign for Beauregard Parish Sheriff, visit the web at www.jacobsen4sheriff.com, or on FaceBook.