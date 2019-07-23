Her reach extended to state and national levels, but as everyone gathered to honor her life on Monday, July 22 it was clear that her most impactful moments were with those whom she engaged on an individual basis.

Hundreds gathered at the Living Faith Christian Center to honor the life of Sadie Roberts-Joseph. Among them were family members, friends, and community members.

Sadie Roberts-Joseph was born on April 30, 1934. She was the founder and curator of the Odell S. Williams Museum of African American History. As an activist and educator she established CADAV, Inc. (Community Against Drugs and Violence).

Her reach extended to state and national levels, but as everyone gathered to honor her life on Monday, July 22 it was clear that her most impactful moments were with those whom she engaged on an individual basis.

"She understood at the core of life was your concern and care for others, and that made her a great woman," Mayor Sharon Weston Broome said. "This museum will undoubtedly be a focal point of her legacy.

"It is said that legacy is not leaving something for people; it is leaving something in people."

And through her museum and the lives she touched, it is almost certain that Sadie Roberts-Joseph has left a legacy that will live on in the community.

"Everyone has a story to tell. And I hope that everyone will continue telling Ms. Sadie’s story," Governor John Bell Edwards said.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers please donate in support of the Museum to the Sadie Roberts Joseph Memorial Fund at Hancock Whitney Bank.