The field day is sponsored by Assumption Parish Farm Bureau and the Assumption Parish LSU AgCenter. This event would not be possible without the generous support from many local businesses and community members.

Assumption Parish sugarcane farmers celebrated the 50th Annual Assumption Parish Sugarcane Field Day on Tuesday, July 9, 2019. The field day is sponsored by Assumption Parish Farm Bureau and the Assumption Parish LSU AgCenter. This event would not be possible without the generous support from many local businesses and community members.

A field tour highlighting the 2019 sugarcane variety releases of Ho 12-615 and L 12-201 was held at E.G. Robichaux. Atticus Finger, agronomist for the American Sugar Cane League, presented information on the two new varieties, including how they compared to some of the current top performers.

The indoor educational program and awards followed at the LSU AgCenter's Extension Office in Napoleonville. Guest speakers included Dr. Kenneth Gravois and Dr. Al Orgeron from the LSU AgCenter, Jim Simon of the American Sugar Cane League, and Dr. Paul White from the USDA Sugarcane Research Unit in Houma.

High yield awards were presented to the top ten farms. First place went to Gene Blanchard and Will Arceneaux of Blanchard Farms for their 2018 sugarcane crop. The Outstanding Young Farmer award was presented to Colby Gravois.

Gravois is a 4th generation sugarcane farmer. He has worked full time on his family's farm, Sweet Home, since graduating from River Parishes Community College in 2013.

The U. B. Simoneaux Distinguished Service award was presented to Mr. Pat Richard. Richard grew up on his family's sugarcane farm in Assumption Parish and has been farming for 59 years. He is a member of Bayouland Young Farmers and served on many agricultural and community boards and committees over the years. He is a member of the Labadieville Knights of Columbus and a lifelong member of St. Philomena Church.

For more information please contact the Assumption Parish LSU AgCenter Office at 985-369-6386 or visit www.LSUAgCenter.com.