Last week the City of Leesville dedicated a portion of South Street, the street that runs along the city hall building, to the memory of the late Councilman-At-Large, William “Chop” Thomas.

The street was renamed the Chop Thomas Memorial Street.

Thomas spent more than forty-years in the Vernon Parish school system where he was a teacher, administrator, and coach.

For the last five years, Thomas was the Special Education Coordinator at the Central Office.

Thomas died March 28, 2019 following a five-year battle with cancer.

Leesville Mayor Rick Allen described Thomas as "one of the greatest men to ever sit behind the desk.

He promoted unity and was a key player in the Intergovernmental Support Agreements (IGSA) with Fort Polk that have made the city of Leesville prosperous. He was a giant of a man and leaves big shoes to fill."

Thomas served as a city councilman where he continued his lifelong mission to help create lasting change for the city of Leesville.