Following a weather delay allowing Hurricane Barry to pass through, the Vernon National 13-15 Dixie Belles All-Stars finally played in the Louisiana State Dixie Belles All-Stars Tournament last week.

They finished their regular season undefeated and won their first game of the tournament in Tioga 16-0 against East Rapides.

Unfortunately, they lost the next two games of the double elimination tournament.

Their first loss came against Balstrop with a score of 16-6 on Sunday followed by a 10-7 loss to Tioga on Monday.

"It was a great experience and we are beyond proud of our girls and the coaches," said Amanda Craft, wife of coach Jason Craft.