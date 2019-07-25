A former Vernon Parish resident was arrested on July 19 on one count of possessing child pornography. Vladimir Y. Isakov, 50, was arrested and now resides in the Vernon Parish Jail. The arrest is the result of a lengthy investigation conducted by the Louisiana State Police Special Victims Unit in June 2015.

Isakov resided in Vernon Parish at that time and was a suspect in the investigation.

Information gathered during the investigation determined that Isakov was in possession of child pornography. The Louisiana State Police subsequently obtained an arrest warrant for Isakov on May 10, 2019.

At the time of his arrest on July 19, Isakov had been living in Texas. Authorities arranged for his extradition. If convicted, Isakov could spend a maximum of 20 years in prison. Isakov was arrested without incident. No bond information has been released at this time.