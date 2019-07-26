This year's 4-H university theme was "All Roads Lead to 4-H U." In addition to learning and competing, youth get an inside view of the college experience.

Nearly 1,500 4-H'ers, from across Louisiana, traveled to the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, June 18-21, to elect officers, attend educational programs, run for State 4-H Boards, and participate in different contests at 4-H University.

This year's 4-H university theme was "All Roads Lead to 4-H U." In addition to learning and competing, youth get an inside view of the college experience. 4-H'ers get to stay on the LSU campus in the dorms, learn the campus by traveling to different locations for contests and educational programs, and attend assemblies in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Ascension Parish 4-H was well represented with 30 4-H’ers, participating in a wide range of contests and educational programs.

2019 Ascension Parish 4-H Competition Results:

ATV Safety: 1st Place Austin Arceneaux, 3rd Place Paige Zeringue

Automotive: 1st Place Individual Zack Zeringue, 2nd Place Individual Matthew Abshire, 3rd Place Individual Cole Duncan; 1st Place Team Zack Zeringue, Matthew Abshire

Career Prep: 4th Place Kinslei Scroggs

Child Development: 2nd Place Alex Sullivan

Compact Tractor: 1st Place Joey Zeringue

Environmental Conversation Speech: Blue Ribbon -- Noah Sanchez

Fashion Review, Creative Choice: Blue Ribbon Winner -- Stacey Kloosterman

Fishing Sports: 2nd Place Individual Abby Lobell, 4th Place Individual Logan Louviere; 2nd Place Team Abby Lobell, Logan Louviere, and Kalli DeVeer

Solutions Unlimited: 3rd Place Malian Marcel, Anthony (AJ) Comeaux, and Cassidy Rousseau

In addition to contest winners, several 4-H'ers were selected to serve on a 4-H State Board after submitting a written application and going through a rigorous interview process.

Stacy Kloosterman was selected to serve on the State 4-H Fashion Board for a fourth, one year term. Rachel Stewart was selected to serve as a Youth Wetlands Ambassador for a one year term. Kenslei Scroggs was elected to the Louisiana State Executive Board as a Southeast Regional Representative for a one year term.

Each of these 4-Hers will assist their fellow board members in planning and conducting state 4-H Activities in their respective board areas.

Two 4-H'ers from each parish served as voting delegates to participate in the business activities of 4-H University. Ascension 4-H delegates, Joey Zeringue and Reese Godchaux assisted in the democratic process of electing the State 4-H Officers, Regional Representatives, and conducting the yearly business of the 4-H organization.

We had a great group of 4-H'ers representing Ascension 4-H this year, and we are looking forward to what next year will bring!

The Ascension 4-H Agents, Camille Brady and Stephanie Gravois, would like to sincerely thank the adult volunteer leaders who attended and chaperoned at 4-H University: Lori Zeringue, Laynie Arceneaux, and Eddie Sanchez.

Contributed by Ascension 4-H