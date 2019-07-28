Every year approximately 6.5 million pets enter into the care of shelters, often through no fault of their own with “moving” and “landlord issues” being the top reasons why people give up their pets.

Shelters across the nation are full of loving, spayed or neutered, vaccinated and often trained pets who are just waiting for a new home.

Did you know that twenty-five percent of shelter pets are purebred?

Adopting a shelter pet guarantees that you are not supporting the puppy mill industry and you are saving one of the nearly 3.7 million shelter pets that are euthanized each year.

Both of these shelter pets are available for a $10 adoption fee and a health check within 72 hours of adoption. Ritzy must be spayed before reaching six months of age and Ms. Kitty must be spayed within thirty days of adoption.

For more information or to see these two lovable cuties visit the Vernon Parish Animal Shelter at 272 JL O'Banion Rd, Leesville or call (337) 392-9613 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.