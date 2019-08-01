They came from near and far to the CareSouth Clinic to receive promotional items from the vendors on site, such as the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, State Representative Ken Brass, and Pennington Research Center to name a few.

EBC Women Day Program

Emmanuel Baptist Church celebrated its Annual Women Day Program with guest speaker Minister Dr. Claudette Trench, of Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Sis. Annette Jackson led the program with a powerful prayer of strength, courage, and keeping the faith. The spoken word of faith during warfare was a very touching message to all. Picture Annette Jackson; Juanita C. Pearley, Chairperson; Dawn Landix, Co-Chairperson; Dr. Claudette Trench, Guest Speaker; and First Lady Rene Brown.

Back to School Refresher Program

The back to school refresher program hosted by the City of Donaldsonville was again a big success. Volunteer teachers, retired teachers, parents, and concerned citizens all came together to give a hand. Hiram Lodge #12 Free and Accepted Prince Hall Masons came out each day to assist the students as needed. Special thanks to Mayor Sullivan, City Councilmen, School Board Representative Robyn Penn-Delaney, and all who had a part in the program. Great work by the students, and keep up the great work this school year.

CareSouth School Supply Giveaway

They came from near and far to the CareSouth Clinic to receive promotional items from the vendors on site, such as the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, State Representative Ken Brass, and Pennington Research Center to name a few. After receiving important information from the vendors, parents were directed where to go to receive their child's school supplies. Thanks to CareSouth for your support to the community for something that is very needed.