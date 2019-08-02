Photos of malnourished dogs from a Longville residence have gone viral after Executive Director of the Louisiana Humane Society Jeff Dorson posted them.

Dorson’s post stated that the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) Animal Control Department confiscated 15 malnourished dogs from the residence.

A deputy noticed eight puppies in the middle of the road. When the deputy followed the puppies, he allegedly found 16 other adult dogs chained to trees and to vehicles.

The deputy found no food on the property and very little water. Arrangements are being made for the BPSO to confiscate the remaining dogs on the property.

Although the dogs were in poor health, none of the dogs seized have perished. The Humane Society of Louisiana saw to it that the dogs received the care they needed.

Dorson explained the Humane Society’s role in helping the animals in a Facebook post. “Our agency agreed to help their efforts by raising funds to pay for the dogs' initial veterinary care,” he said. “It will take a lot of resources to feed, vaccinate, treat, and house these dogs so please donate or share.”

He further explained that the Humane Society of Louisiana deals with situations like this frequently, and they appreciate the help they can get from donations, public awareness, and volunteers.

“Almost every day of the year, our Humane Society responds to multiple crises,” he said. “With your help we've been able to help thousands of animals in need.”

For more information contact the Humane Society of Louisiana, and visit their Facebook page.